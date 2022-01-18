White House Not Ruling Out Possibility of Disconnecting Russian Banks From SWIFT

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The United States does not rule out any options regarding Russia, including the possibility of disconnecting Russian banks from the SWIFT system, in the event of a further escalation of the crisis over Ukraine, a spokesperson for US National Security Council said on Monday.

The US administration official added that Washington continued to consult very closely with its European counterparts on options for serious consequences for Russia if it invaded Ukraine in the future.