UrduPoint.com

White House On Possible Evacuation In Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Planning

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Planning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Washington conducts rigorous contingency planning if a security situation worsens in any country, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a press briefing when asked about plans to evacuate US citizens from Ukraine.

"We do conduct rigorous contingency planning as we always do in the event... the security situation deteriorates in any country around the world, the State Department does that assessment. I would point you to them for any, any predictions or previews of any steps they may take," Psaki said on Friday.

The United States is considering evacuating diplomats' family members from Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is allegedly planned that non-essential staff would be able to leave Ukraine voluntarily but their families would be ordered to return home.

The State Department is expected to make an announcement in a few days, according to the report.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, stating repeatedly that it has no intentions of attacking anyone, but expressed concern about increasing Western defense support for Ukraine. In December, the Russian government proposed a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe to NATO and the United States, with their response still pending.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington White House United States May December Border Family Event From Government

Recent Stories

ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-1 ..

ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 Biden, Kishida in Close Alignment on Russia, Japan ..

Biden, Kishida in Close Alignment on Russia, Japan to Be by US Side - Official

13 minutes ago
 US Judge Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Federa ..

US Judge Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers, Bars Firing of Unva ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia to Challenge EU's Claims on Wood Export Res ..

Russia to Challenge EU's Claims on Wood Export Restrictions at WTO - Economy Min ..

13 minutes ago
 Biden Says US, China Need Not Have Confrontation B ..

Biden Says US, China Need Not Have Confrontation But Have Economic Competition

13 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Summit With Putin: Biden A ..

White House on Possible Summit With Putin: Biden Always Values Leader-to-Leader ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.