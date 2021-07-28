UrduPoint.com
White House Plans To Issue Vaccine Requirement For Federal Employees Thursday - Reports

Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The White House plans to issue a requirement for all Federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, CNN reported citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The report said on Tuesday that federal employees or contractors who choose not to get vaccinated will be subject to regular testing and mitigation requirements.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden told reporters that he was considering placing a vaccination mandate on federal employees.

