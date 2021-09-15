White House Refrains From Commenting on Possible Delivery of Iron Dome System to Ukraine

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:02 PM
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Wednesday refrained from answering a question on the possible United States delivery of the Iron Dome air defense system to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Wednesday refrained from answering a question on the possible United States delivery of the Iron Dome air defense system to Ukraine.
"I'd have to check on that with our team.
I know we announced we were providing additional assistance when we had that (Biden-Zelensky) meeting, but in terms of the specific, I'd have to check with our team," Psaki said during a press briefing in response to a question whether Ukraine may receive the Iron Dome air defense system.