White House Refrains From Commenting On Possible Delivery Of Iron Dome System To Ukraine

3 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:02 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Wednesday refrained from answering a question on the possible United States delivery of the Iron Dome air defense system to Ukraine.

"I'd have to check on that with our team.

I know we announced we were providing additional assistance when we had that (Biden-Zelensky) meeting, but in terms of the specific, I'd have to check with our team," Psaki said during a press briefing in response to a question whether Ukraine may receive the Iron Dome air defense system.

