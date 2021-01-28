White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors Such as Huawei Pose Security Threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors like Huawei pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors like Huawei pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"Telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors, including Huawei, is a threat to the security of the US and our allies," Psaki said. "We'll ensure that the American telecommunications networks do not use equipment from the untrusted vendors and we'll work with allies to secure their telecommunications networks and make investments to expand the production of telecommunications equipment by trusted US and allied companies."