White House Says to Serve Australian Wine at Reception, China Will 'Miss Out' Over Tariffs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The White House will serve Australian wine at a reception this week, US National Security Council has said, slamming China's tariffs on the allied country's vintners.

"Australian wine will be featured at a White House holiday reception this week. Pity vino lovers in China who, due to Beijing's coercive tariffs on Aussie vintners, will miss out. #AussieAussieAussieOiOiOi!" the National Security Council tweeted late on Monday.

China slapped tariffs of up to 212 percent on Australian wine on Saturday, following an anti-dumping probe initiated at the behest of national winemakers.

China is the biggest market for Australia's wine, and its vintners are now seeking alternatives to Chinese consumers.

Under the Donald Trump administration, the United States has been entangled in a tariff war with Beijing in a bid to fix bilateral trade deficit. Though the two countries struck the Phase 1 trade deal in January, a new spiral of tensions over the coronavirus pandemic has eclipsed efforts to bring positions on trade closer.