White House Says US Maintains Enhanced Force Posture in Europe, Ready for Any Contingency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The United States maintains a heightened state of readiness in Europe to respond to any military contingency, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday amid concerns about nuclear rhetoric and Ukraine's request to join NATO.

"We are standing at a level of enhanced force posture across the eastern flank (of NATO), in the major maritime domains, and with all of the capabilities we need in the air as well. We feel that we have in place right now the capacity to effectively deter and respond to any contingency," Sullivan said when asked if the United States is prepared to respond to a conflict in Europe.

The United States and its partners are also engaged in active scenario-planning to prepare responses to any contingency, as well as in bolstering security around critical infrastructure after the possible sabotage of Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Sullivan added.