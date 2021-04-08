UrduPoint.com
White House Unveils Details On Initial Actions To Address Gun Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:00 AM

White House Unveils Details on Initial Actions to Address Gun Violence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The White House unveiled new actions to address recent mass shootings including a proposal to stop the spread of ghost guns, which are those bought in parts and assembled by the buyer.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing six initial actions to address the gun violence public health epidemic. The recent high-profile mass shootings in Boulder - taking the lives of 10 individuals - and Atlanta - taking the lives of eight individuals, including six Asian American women - underscored the relentlessness of this epidemic," the White House said in a fact sheet on Wednesday night.

Top among those actions, according to the fact sheet, calls for the Justice Department, within 30 days, to issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of "ghost guns."

"We are experiencing a growing problem: criminals are buying kits containing nearly all of the components and directions for finishing a firearm within as little as 30 minutes and using these firearms to commit crimes," the release said.

These types of guns do not have a serial number and cannot be traced by law enforcement if used in a crime, the release said.

The Justice Department in 60 days will also propose a rule to further regulate the use of stabilizing braces that turn handguns into short-barreled rifles, the release said, adding that it would be done in accordance with the National Firearms Act.

President Joe Biden has nominated gun control advocate David Chipman to serve as the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, according to the fact sheet.

The US administration has also directed the Justice Department to publish model "red flag" legislation for states, the release said. The "red flag" laws can be used to bar people of concern from accessing firearms, the release said.

In addition, the Justice Department has been instructed to issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.

The Biden administration is taking action in light of the recent shooting at a grocery store in the Denver city of Boulder, which left 10 people dead.

