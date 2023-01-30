White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

Four members of a white supremacist group were sentenced for attacking a Black disc jockey at a tavern in the US state of Washington, the Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Four members of a white supremacist group were sentenced for attacking a Black disc jockey at a tavern in the US state of Washington, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"Four men who assaulted a Black man because of the man's actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, were sentenced today in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington," the department said in a press release.

All four men - Jason DeSimas, Jason Stanley, Randy Smith, and Daniel Dorson - previously each pleaded guilty to one count of committing a hate crime and one of making false statements to investigators, the release said.

DeSimas was sentenced to four years, Stanley to just over 47 months, Smith 42 months, and Dorson 28, according to the release.

The four men were charged in an indictment in 2020 after beating a Black man named in an AP report as Tyrone Smith.

They admitted to entering the bar with fellow members of Crew 38 - a support group for the Hammerskins, a white supremacist organization, the release explained. Many in the group also had swastika tattoos, the release added.

"All four defendants punched and kicked T.S., even after he fell to the floor, while some in the group called T.S. racial slurs," the release said.

The victim suffered physical injuries, including bleeding and swelling of one eye, loss of consciousness, and bruising on his back, chest and legs, according to the release