WHO Adopts Ukrainian Resolution On Special Operation Over Russian Proposal - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW/GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) A Ukrainian resolution on the health emergency in the country was adopted in a 88-to-12 vote at the 75th session of the World Health Organization's Assembly on Thursday, while a corresponding resolution, initiated by Russia, Belarus and Syria, was rejected, media reported.

The co-authors of the document proposed by Ukraine were a number of EU countries, as well as Georgia and Moldova.

According to reports, 88 WHO member countries voted for the resolution initiated by Ukraine, while 12 spoke out against, and 53 abstained. The Russian resolution, which received 15 votes in favor and 66 against, was rejected.

The Ukrainian resolution, in particular, says that the special operation in Ukraine "constitutes exceptional circumstances, causing a serious impediment to the health of the population of Ukraine," and urges Russia "to immediately cease any attacks on hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Commenting on the results of the vote, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Office in Geneva Alexander Alimov called the Western proposal "politicised, one-sided and biased" versus Russia's "constructive" proposal, adding that manipulating the WHO is "not acceptable."

The 75th World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, on 22-28 May 2022. It is the first in-person Health Assembly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

