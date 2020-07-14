UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Americas Director Says Concerned By High Mortality In Region Due To COVID-19 Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

WHO Americas Director Says Concerned by High Mortality in Region Due to COVID-19 Surge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is worried about the high numbers of deaths in the region as a result of COVID-19, Director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

"Mortality is high in the region and it is a concern for PAHO," Etienne said at an information session.

Etienne noted that as of July 13, there have been 6.8 million cases and 288,000 deaths across the region of the Americas.

"This equates to roughly half of all cases and deaths reported around the world," she said. "In the past week, our region has reported 60 percent of all new cases and 64 percent of all new deaths in the world.

"

Etienne urged to keep public health measures in place and reinforce them in areas that have high transmission.

She also stressed the need to protect the most vulnerable including the indigenous people, urban poor and those living in remote villages and unable to access healthcare on time, as well as the people with underlying health conditions.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) serves as the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for the Americas.

Related Topics

World Poor July All Million

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

1 hour ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

2 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

2 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

2 hours ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.