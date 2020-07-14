WHO Americas Director Says Concerned by High Mortality in Region Due to COVID-19 Surge

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is worried about the high numbers of deaths in the region as a result of COVID-19, Director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

"Mortality is high in the region and it is a concern for PAHO," Etienne said at an information session.

Etienne noted that as of July 13, there have been 6.8 million cases and 288,000 deaths across the region of the Americas.

"This equates to roughly half of all cases and deaths reported around the world," she said. "In the past week, our region has reported 60 percent of all new cases and 64 percent of all new deaths in the world.

"

Etienne urged to keep public health measures in place and reinforce them in areas that have high transmission.

She also stressed the need to protect the most vulnerable including the indigenous people, urban poor and those living in remote villages and unable to access healthcare on time, as well as the people with underlying health conditions.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) serves as the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for the Americas.