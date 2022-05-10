UrduPoint.com

WHO Committee For Europe OKs Resolution Suggesting Possible Closure Of Moscow NCD Office

Published May 10, 2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe adopted on Tuesday a resolution that proposes to explore the possibility of relocationg the Moscow office for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCD) out of Russia

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe adopted on Tuesday a resolution that proposes to explore the possibility of relocationg the Moscow office for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCD) out of Russia.

The decision was made at a special session of the WHO committee on the situation in the healthcare sector in Ukraine, convened at the request of 43 WHO European Office member states. The draft resolution was initiated by more than 35 member countries of the organization at Kiev's request.

Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey, Moldova, Israel, as well as EU countries, voted for the draft, while Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan opposed the document. Armenia and Kazakhstan abstained.

The resolusion "requests the WHO Regional Director for Europe (Hans Kluge) to explore options, in consultation with Member States of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe, to safeguard the technical cooperation and assistance provided by the WHO European Office for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases, including the possible relocation of the aforementioned office to an area outside of the Russian Federation.

Russian Deputy Health Minister Andrei Plutnitsky, who addressed the session virtually, said that Russia opposes "the adoption of the respective resolution, its transmission to the WHO Director-General, and bringing it to the attention of the World Health Assembly."

"We point to the illegitimacy of the call of the draft resolution to explore options to safeguard the technical cooperation and assistance provided by the WHO European Office for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases, including the possible relocation of the aforementioned office to an area outside of the Russian Federation," he said.

