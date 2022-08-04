UrduPoint.com

Who Could Be Part Of A US-Russia Prisoner Exchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Who could be part of a US-Russia prisoner exchange

Moscow and Washington have been in talks about a new prisoner exchange, in a rare moment of dialogue with tensions soaring over Russia's military intervention in Ukraine

Moscow, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Moscow and Washington have been in talks about a new prisoner exchange, in a rare moment of dialogue with tensions soaring over Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

A Russian arms dealer, a former teacher and a US basketball star are among the potential candidates for the swap.

- Brittney Griner- US basketball star Brittney Griner is on trial in Russia after she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. The arrest came just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

She said it was prescribed by a US doctor to relieve pain from her many injuries.

The 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury player came to Russia to play basketball for a club in Russia's Yekaterinburg during the off-season.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's NBA champion was charged with drug smuggling and Russian prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years.

- Paul Whelan - Former US marine Paul Whelan, 52, was arrested in December 2018 and accused by Russian security services of spying.

He was detained on a visit to Moscow to attend a wedding when he took a USB drive from an acquaintance, thinking it contained holiday photographs.

The former security official at a vehicle parts company -- who also has British, Canadian and Irish passports -- was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges in June 2020.

During his closed-door trial, Whelan insisted he was innocent.

- Marc Fogel - A teacher at an international school in Moscow, US citizen Marc Fogel was in June sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of "large-scale" cannabis trafficking.

Russian customs officers said they found marijuana and hash oil in Fogel's luggage when he arrived from New York at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

Fogel said the marijuana was prescribed in the United States for medical purposes after a spinal operation.

Russia has not made the use of cannabis legal for medicinal purposes.

Russian officials said Fogel was earlier employed by the US embassy in Moscow and benefitted from diplomatic immunity until May 2021.

- Victor Bout - Russian arms trafficker Victor Bout was in 2012 sentenced to 25 years in a US jail after he was accused of arming rebels in some of the world's bloodiest conflicts.

The 55-year-old is considered the highest-profile Russian imprisoned in the United States.

The former Soviet air force officer and polyglot was arrested in Thailand in 2008 during a sting operation in which US agents posed as Columbia's FARC rebels seeking weapons.

He inspired the 2005 arms smuggling movie "Lord of War" starring Nicholas Cage and was dubbed "Merchant of Death" by former British minister Peter Hain for supplying weapons to war-torn Angola and Liberia.

Related Topics

World Thailand Film And Movies Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Jail Immunity Company Oil Marriage Visit Vehicle Doctor Liberia Yekaterinburg Columbia Phoenix New York Ireland United States Angola February May June December Women 2018 2020 Gold Olympics From Vaping Airport

Recent Stories

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 970 bags seized

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 970 bags seized

1 minute ago
 Police martyrs' sacrifices will always be remember ..

Police martyrs' sacrifices will always be remembered: IGP

1 minute ago
 People suffered loss of life & property due to hea ..

People suffered loss of life & property due to heavy rain in Balochistan: Asim K ..

1 minute ago
 Foolproof security arrangements ensured for Muharr ..

Foolproof security arrangements ensured for Muharram

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary inaugurates KP Prosecution Academy ..

Chief Secretary inaugurates KP Prosecution Academy

5 minutes ago
 India's delimitation commission meant to disempowe ..

India's delimitation commission meant to disempower, disenfranchise Kashmiris: K ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.