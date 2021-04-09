WHO Experts to Assess Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines on April 26

China's coronavirus vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm are in the final stages of evaluation by the World Health Organization, which plans to decide on at least one of them on April 26

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) China's coronavirus vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm are in the final stages of evaluation by the World Health Organization, which plans to decide on at least one of them on April 26.

"We have convened the technical advisory group for a vaccine assessment for the 26th of April," WHO's prequalification director Rogerio Pinto de Sa Gaspar told a news conference on Friday.

If one of the vaccine candidates is not reviewed on that day it will have another opportunity to be vetted for emergency use listing during the week starting May 3, Rogerio Gaspar added.