WHO Hopes To Continue Work With US, Lack Of Funds To 'Hurt' Vaccination Programs

WHO Hopes to Continue Work With US, Lack of Funds to 'Hurt' Vaccination Programs

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge expressed on Thursday concerns over the effect that reduction in funding from Washington could have on vaccination programs, expressing hope that cooperation will still continue

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge expressed on Thursday concerns over the effect that reduction in funding from Washington could have on vaccination programs, expressing hope that cooperation will still continue.

US President Donald Trump, who had previously criticized the WHO's COVID-19 response, announced late last week that the country was terminating its relationship with the WHO and redirecting funds to other global health needs.

"The US has been a long-standing partner of the WHO. I have been working in many parts in the region and I saw how with the support of the American people many, many lives were saved. We are indeed concerned because the gap in funding would hurt really very important programs, hurting vulnerable people, like people vaccinated globally of TB [tuberculosis] ... In that sense we do hope that this collaboration will increase," Kluge said at a press conference at the Valdai discussion club.

