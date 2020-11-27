MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking forward to full, detailed data on AstraZeneca's trials of the coronavirus vaccine, after which it can better assess its efficacy, the spokesperson of WHO told Sputnik.

On Monday, the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company published interim results of its candidate vaccine, which demonstrated two different levels of efficacy, depending on dosage. One group of trial participants received two full doses of vaccine in the space of at least one month, and had 62 percent protection against Covid-19 as a result.

the other group, which received a half-dose of the vaccine and a full dose at least a month later, showed 92 percent immunity. The company said later it would run an additional study into the lower dosage.

"WHO looks forward to the full publication of data from Oxford/AstraZeneca. On a review of the detailed data, we will be better positioned to understand the vaccine performance," the spokesperson of the organization said.