UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Looking Forward To Full Data On AstraZeneca's Covid Vaccine Trial - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

WHO Looking Forward to Full Data on AstraZeneca's Covid Vaccine Trial - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking forward to full, detailed data on AstraZeneca's trials of the coronavirus vaccine, after which it can better assess its efficacy, the spokesperson of WHO told Sputnik.

On Monday, the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company published interim results of its candidate vaccine, which demonstrated two different levels of efficacy, depending on dosage. One group of trial participants received two full doses of vaccine in the space of at least one month, and had 62 percent protection against Covid-19 as a result.

the other group, which received a half-dose of the vaccine and a full dose at least a month later, showed 92 percent immunity. The company said later it would run an additional study into the lower dosage.

"WHO looks forward to the full publication of data from Oxford/AstraZeneca. On a review of the detailed data, we will be better positioned to understand the vaccine performance," the spokesperson of the organization said.

Related Topics

World Immunity Company From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

21 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

40 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

48 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

58 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

1 hour ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.