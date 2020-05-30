UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Global Coronavirus Tally Topped 5.7Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The World Health Organization has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at more than 5.7 million, with over 357,000 dying from the respiratory disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published Friday that 107,740 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 4,354 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with 2.6 million cases, followed by Europe with 2.1 million. Africa brings up the rear with almost 93,000 cases.

