WHO to Help Papua New Guinea Combat COVID-19 Amid Rise in Cases - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Papua New Guinea will receive the World Health Organization's (WHO) assistance to fight the coronavirus pandemic amid a rapid increase in daily cases, the government's official information center for COVID-19 said on Thursday in a press release.

On Thursday, Papua New Guinea confirmed three new infections, bringing the country's total cases count to 30, up from just 11 on Sunday.

"Meantime, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is requesting assistance from the International Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs), to be deployed to the country to assist the National Control Centre and the Health Department to support COVID and non-COVID case management," the press release said.

According to the country's pandemic response controller, David Manning, given the epidemiological situation, the likelihood of expanded community transmission is high while the testing capacity is very limited, the center added.

"There is an urgent need for EMTs to support PNG prepare and manage a surge in COVID-19 cases working with the Department of Health or manage stand-alone isolation facilities," Manning said, as quoted in the press release.

Within the context, the authorities also tightened measures to combat the coronavirus. In particular, the closed clubs, banned public gatherings of over 100 people, introduced social distancing, increased hygiene measures in markets, as well as the mandatory isolation of all infected.