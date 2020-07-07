WHO Warns Disruption in HIV Treatment Puts Numerous Lives at Risk

Looming stockouts of vital medicines used to treat HIV infection are threatening lives in 73 countries, the World Health Organization said Monday, citing findings of a new survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Looming stockouts of vital medicines used to treat HIV infection are threatening lives in 73 countries, the World Health Organization said Monday, citing findings of a new survey.

The UN health agency said a worldwide shutdown of transport services imposed to curb he spread of the new coronavirus and limited access to health care services were the main reasons behind stalling deliveries of anti-HIV drugs.

"Countries and their development partners must do all they can to ensure that people who need HIV treatment continue to access it," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press release.

WHO said that shortages of antiretroviral drugs, used to control the virus and prevent it from being passed on, were reported in 24 countries that were home to about a third of all people taking HIV treatment globally in 2019.