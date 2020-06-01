WikiLeaks' Assange Misses Another Court Hearing Due to Ill Health

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is battling extradition to the United States, missed another court hearing in London on Monday due to health problems, his support group said.

"Julian Assange was, once again, unable to attend his own proceedings on medical advice. He remains at high risk of contracting Covid-19 due to an underlying lung condition," the Don't Extradite Assange campaign said.

The call-over meeting at the Westminster Magistrates Court failed to set an alternative venue for the remainder of his extradition hearing starting September 7.

Magistrate Vanessa Baraitser also refused to intervene to make sure that Assange's defense team has adequate access to the inmate and denied him bail even after coronavirus spread to the Belmash prison.

"The delay has been a punishment in itself. Whether Julian can get proper access to his legal team remains unlikely, as Belmarsh prison remains in full lockdown," WikiLeaks Ambassador Joseph Farrell was quoted as saying.

The 48-year-old Australian faces up to 175 years in jail if he is handed over to the US. He is wanted on charges of espionage and conspiring to commit computer intrusion for leaking classified documents that exposed US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.