Wildfires In Southern Turkey Injure Over 180 People - Forestry Minister

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:04 PM

Wildfires across southern Turkey have injured over 180 people, Minister of Forestry and Agriculture Bekir Pakdemirli said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Wildfires across southern Turkey have injured over 180 people, Minister of Forestry and Agriculture Bekir Pakdemirli said on Thursday.

"At the moment, we have 183 injured people in total. Due to the heat, fires were expected, but, unfortunately, they broke out almost on the same day.

It will take time to fully take control of them," Pakdemiril told reporters.

According to earlier reports, a fire in the Mavangat area of the Antalya province killed at least three people.

The minister also said that one hotel in the Guverncinlik area of Bodrum has been evacuated due to the approaching wildfire.

Injured Fire Turkey Agriculture Hotel Same Antalya

