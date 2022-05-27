Woman Injured In Shelling Of Russian Village By Ukrainian Troops Dies - Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 09:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) A resident of Russia's border region of Belgorod, who was injured due to shelling from Ukraine, died, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.
On Thursday, Gladkov said that Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Zhuravlevka for the whole day.
"We have another tragedy. The woman who was injured yesterday died of her wounds," Gladkov said on Telegram.