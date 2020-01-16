UrduPoint.com
Working Group On Constitutional Amendments To Develop Popular Vote Format

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:01 PM

Working Group on Constitutional Amendments to Develop Popular Vote Format

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed members of the working group on constitutional amendments to develop a format for an all-Russian referendum on introduction of amendments to the country's fundamental law, Olga Amelchenkova, member of the group, told Sputnik on Thursday

"One of the tasks that our group will work on is how to carry out this vote, how to take into account the opinion of people. Because, of course, first of all, we must rely on the opinion of the people of our country," Amelchenkova said.

