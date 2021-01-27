UrduPoint.com
World Leaders Urge Cooperation, Equality In COVID Fight At Virtual Davos

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:29 PM

At the ongoing virtual World Economic Forum Davos Agenda meeting which kicked off on Monday, world leaders have urged cooperation and equality in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :At the ongoing virtual World Economic Forum Davos Agenda meeting which kicked off on Monday, world leaders have urged cooperation and equality in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pointing out that as countries grapple with the pandemic, their economic recoveries are following divergent trajectories, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his special address that "equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules should be strengthened, so that all countries will benefit from the opportunities and fruits of development." "The international community should keep its eyes on the long run, honor its commitment, and provide necessary support to developing countries and safeguard their legitimate development interests," Xi said.

Admitting that Germany and other European countries had made the mistake of reflexively retreating to themselves at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it became clear "that we are better off acting together."Noting the pandemic has claimed over 2 million lives across the globe, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the crisis had shown that cooperation was crucial in solving global issues.

