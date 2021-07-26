World reacts to Tunisia political turmoil

Tunisian President Kais Saied's decision to suspend parliament and dimiss his prime minister sparked protests at home where the biggest political party decried it as a "coup".

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Tunisian President Kais Saied's decision to suspend parliament and dimiss his prime minister sparked protests at home where the biggest political party decried it as a "coup".

Foreign governments also voiced concern. Here are some reactions from countries around the world to Sunday's shock announcement.

- Turkey - The foreign ministry said it was "deeply concerned" by the latest development in Tunisia and called for the restoration of "democratic legitimacy".

"The preservation of Tunisia's democratic achievements, which is a success story in terms of the democratic process conducted in line with the expectations of people in the region, is of great importance for the region as well as for Tunisia," the ministry said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, tweeted: "We reject the suspension of the democratic process and the disregard of the people's democratic will in friendly and brotherly Tunisia.

"We condemn initiatives that lack constitutional legitimacy and public support. We believe Tunisia democracy will emerge stronger from this process.

" - Germany - A spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, Maria Adebahr, told reporters that Germany hoped Tunisia would return "as soon as possible to constitutional order".

"Democracy has taken roots in Tunisia since 2011", Adebahr said, referring to the year of the popular revolution that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Germany was "very worried" she said, adding however: "We don't want to speak of a coup d'etat".

"It is important to return to constitutional order as quickly as possible," Adebahr said.

"We will certainly try to discuss (the situation) with the Tunisian ambassador in Berlin, and our ambassador in Tunis is ready to engage in discussions." - Russia - Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, in brief comments, said Russia was monitoring developments in Tunisia.

"We hope that nothing will threaten the stability and security of the people of that country," he told reporters at a daily phone briefing.

- Qatar -The foreign ministry in the Gulf state of Qatar expressed "hope... that the Tunisian parties would adopt the path of dialogue to overcome the crisis".