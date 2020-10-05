UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Teachers' Day Commemorated As Coronavirus Pushes Educators To Reimagine Future

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:33 PM

World Teachers' Day commemorated as coronavirus pushes educators to reimagine future

UN agencies and their partners Monday called for thinking "beyond COVID-19" to reimagine education and realize the goal of providing all students with access to quality learning, as they marked World Teachers' Day

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):UN agencies and their partners Monday called for thinking "beyond COVID-19" to reimagine education and realize the goal of providing all students with access to quality learning, as they marked World Teachers' Day.

This year's commemoration highlights the critical contribution teachers have made in ensuring that learning continues during the global pandemic, as well as their crucial support to the mental health and wellbeing of students.

"In this crisis, teachers have shown, as they have done so often, great leadership and innovation in ensuring that #LearningNeverStops, that no learner is left behind", the UN and its partners said in a joint statement.

"Around the world, they have worked individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to allow education to continue. Their role advising on school reopening plans and supporting students with the return to school is just as important." The joint statement was issued by the heads of the UN's educational agency, UNESCO; its labour agency, ILO, and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), alongside the chief of Education International, a global federation of teachers' trade unions.

COVID-19 school closures have affected more than 90 per cent of the world's total enrolled student population, or nearly 1.6 billion learners, they reported.

At the same time, more than 63 million teachers have also been affected, while the crisis has underscored persistent weaknesses in many education systems and compounded inequalities, with "devastating consequences" for the most marginalized.

A joint survey by UNESCO, UNICEF and the World Bank on COVID-19 response found that only half of all countries surveyed offered teachers additional training on distance learning.

Fewer than one-third had psycho-social support to help teachers handle the crisis.

Furthermore, 81 per cent of primary teachers and 86 per cent of their secondary education counterparts have minimum required qualifications, with substantial regional variations, according to data published by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, the International Task Force on Teachers, and the Global Education Monitoring Report.

"We now need to think beyond COVID-19 and work to build greater resilience in our education systems, so we can respond quickly and effectively to these and other such crises," the partners recommended.

This calls for protecting education financing, investing in high-quality teacher education, and the continued professional development of this workforce.

"Without urgent action and increased investment, a learning crisis could turn into a learning catastrophe", they warned. "Even before COVID-19, more than half of all ten-year-olds in low- to middle-income countries could not understand a simple written story." Meanwhile, governments and other stakeholders are urged to protect teachers' safety, health and wellbeing, as well as their employment.

Other recommendations included improving working conditions, and including teachers and their representative organizations more fully in COVID-19 response and recovery.

"Now is the time to recognize the role of teachers in helping to ensure a generation of students can reach their full potential, and the importance of education for short-term stimulus, economic growth and social cohesion, during and after COVID-19", the statement said.

"Now is the time to reimagine education and achieve our vision of equal access to quality learning for every child and young person."

Related Topics

World World Bank United Nations Education Student Young Ilo Same All Billion Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

35 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

35 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

35 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

50 minutes ago

Bee’ah hosts weekly series on &#039;Recycled Arc ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.