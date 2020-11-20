UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Says China Ready To Consider Joining Trans-Pacific Partnership

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:07 PM

Xi Says China Ready to Consider Joining Trans-Pacific Partnership

China endorses the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and is ready to consider joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement, Chinese President Xi Jinping told an online summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) China endorses the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and is ready to consider joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement, Chinese President Xi Jinping told an online summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday.

At the one-day online summit hosted by Malaysia, the leaders of APEC states focused on concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the issues of cooperation within the forum's framework. The summit resulted in the adoption of the 2020 Kuala Lumpur Declaration.

"China endorses the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ... and will favorably consider the issue of joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership," Xi said.

The RCEP is a major free-trade agreement between China and the other 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which are home to almost one third of the global population.

The agreement was signed on Sunday during an online ceremony on the sidelines of the annual ASEAN summit.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is a free trade agreement that lowered tariffs and other trade barriers on a wide range of products among 10 countries of Asia and Oceania, and Canada. The agreement came into force on December 30, 2018, when its first six parties ratified the deal. Initially, the trade deal was expected to cover 40 percent of the global economy but failed to achieve it as the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2017. This decision opened TTP's door for China.

Related Topics

China Canada Kuala Lumpur United States Malaysia December Sunday 2017 2018 2020 From Agreement Asia Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Chief Urges G20 to Increase Resources Available ..

41 seconds ago

EU's von der Leyen Says 'Confident' on Resolution ..

42 seconds ago

Humanitarian Efforts Will Help Reach Political Set ..

44 seconds ago

KP governor visits kidnapped, burnt girl's house f ..

48 seconds ago

Turkey records its highest virus death toll

4 minutes ago

Rasheed says opposition trying to derail democracy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.