Yemeni Government to Sign Pact With Southern Separatists on Thursday - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The internationally recognized Yemeni government and southern separatists will ink a settlement deal later this week after a clash in summer, a political source in Yemen told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council will sign an agreement on Thursday to end tensions, wrapping up the Saudi-backed dialogue in Jeddah," the source said.

The Saudi-allied government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi was forced out of its interim seat in the port of Aden in August after UAE-backed separatists overran parts of Yemen's south.

The deal will allow Yemeni officials to return to Aden in exchange for giving separatists ministerial roles in a government of national accord. Rebel forces will be integrated into the Interior Ministry and the army.