(@imziishan)

The internationally recognized government of Yemen withdrew its forces from the interim capital of Aden to stop destruction wreaked by fighting with Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias, media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The internationally recognized government of Yemen withdrew its forces from the interim capital of Aden to stop destruction wreaked by fighting with Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias, media reported Friday.

"Government forces withdrew from Aden to the city's perimeter to save civilians from the mad destruction by the UAE-backed STC militias," Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The UAE-backed southern separatists carried out military operations near several hospitals in the Abyan governorate, killing and injuring civilians, according to the broadcaster.

The president called on Saudi Arabia to interfere in the situation and make the United Arab Emirates, its coalition ally, stop the raids that killed and injured more than 300 troops and civilians.

The situation in Aden exacerbated on August 7 when the separatist forces, previously allied with the government in the fight against the rebel Houthi movement, took control of government offices and military facilities in Aden.