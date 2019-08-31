UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Gov't Forces Withdraw From Aden To Stop Destruction - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:34 AM

Yemeni Gov't Forces Withdraw From Aden to Stop Destruction - Reports

The internationally recognized government of Yemen withdrew its forces from the interim capital of Aden to stop destruction wreaked by fighting with Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias, media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The internationally recognized government of Yemen withdrew its forces from the interim capital of Aden to stop destruction wreaked by fighting with Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias, media reported Friday.

"Government forces withdrew from Aden to the city's perimeter to save civilians from the mad destruction by the UAE-backed STC militias," Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The UAE-backed southern separatists carried out military operations near several hospitals in the Abyan governorate, killing and injuring civilians, according to the broadcaster.

The president called on Saudi Arabia to interfere in the situation and make the United Arab Emirates, its coalition ally, stop the raids that killed and injured more than 300 troops and civilians.

The situation in Aden exacerbated on August 7 when the separatist forces, previously allied with the government in the fight against the rebel Houthi movement, took control of government offices and military facilities in Aden.

Related Topics

Injured Yemen Aden Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Moroccan Dirham August Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

36 minutes ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

51 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

1 hour ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

14 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.