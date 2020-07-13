UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen's Houthis Allow UN Mission To Access Tanker Safer To Avoid Oil Spill - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Yemen's Houthis Allow UN Mission to Access Tanker Safer to Avoid Oil Spill - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The rebel Houthi movement has given the United Nations access to the decaying tanker Safer, moored off Yemen's coast, to take measures to avoid a catastrophic oil spill in the Red Sea, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"I can confirm that the local de-facto authorities in Yemen have officially communicated to the United Nations their approval for a UN-led technical assessment and repair mission onboard the Safer oil tanker on the coast of Ras Issa," Dujarric told reporters.

The United Nations is now working to ensure that the mission can be deployed to the site as soon as possible and undertake initial repairs of the ship, followed by providing advise about further actions needed to mitigate risks to environment and international maritime traffic in the region, Dujarric said.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council will discuss the situation regarding the tanker, which some fear could explode at any time due to significant structural deterioration.

According to the United Nations, seawater reportedly entered the engine compartment of the tanker in May that can lead to a catastrophic oil spill.

The tanker fell into the hands of the Houthi movement when they took control of the area in which the vessel was docked five years ago. There are more than one million barrels of oil in the ship and the entire cargo is worth nearly $77 million.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Oil Traffic Lead SITE May Million

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

23 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.