Yemen's Houthis Say Hit Saudi Military Office In Jizan Province With Missile - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:10 AM

Yemen's Houthis Say Hit Saudi Military Office in Jizan Province With Missile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Yemeni rebel Houthi movement said they had fired a ballistic missile at an operations headquarters of the Saudi military, located in the kingdom's southwestern Jizan province, media reported, citing the Houthis' military spokesperson, on Thursday.

The rebel movement, known as Ansar Allah, and the Saudi-led coalition, supporting the Yemeni internationally recognized government in its fight against the rebels, often exchange strikes. In one of the most recent cases last Saturday, the Houthis carried out a drone attack on an oil processing plant in the Saudi Shaybah oil field, which led to a gas facility fire.

The coalition responded by striking the movement's positions in northern Yemen.

The Houthi's military spokesperson said, as cited by Al Masirah broadcaster, controlled by the rebel movement, that the medium-range missile had hit the Saudi military facility, located in the city of Samtah in Jizan. The spokesperson said the strike had resulted in the "large number of killed and wounded," according to the reports.

Riyadh not yet commented on the reports.

The Saudi-led coalition, composed of mostly Gulf countries, has been supporting the Yemeni government in its fight against the Houthis, which has been underway since 2015.

