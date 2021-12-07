Yerevan Needs to Take Measures to Prevent Incitement of Hatred Against Azerbaijanis - ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Armenia to take measures to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Azerbaijanis, ICJ Chief Judge Joan Donoghue said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the ICJ ordered Baku to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians.

The court also called on both sides to refrain from any action that may worsen the situation.