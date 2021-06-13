Yesh Atid Deputy Mickey Levy Elected New Israeli Parliament Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Mickey Levy, a member of the Israeli Yesh Atid party, has been elected as the new speaker for the Israeli parliament, also known as Knesset, according to footage broadcast by the official Knesset tv channel.

The Knesset began a special session to swear in a new Israeli government at 16:00 (13:00 GMT).

Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, a mandate to form a coalition government after acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do it following the inconclusive elections in March.

On Wednesday, the presidency said that Naftali Bennett, the Yamina head, would become the country's new prime minister on a rotation basis, and be replaced by Lapid after about two years.