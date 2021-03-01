Zakharova on UN Report on Navalny: We Have Common Striving for Truth in This Case

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted to the statement of UN special rapporteurs on the situation with Alexey Navalny, noting that "our desires to find the truth in this case coincide;" she believes that after their call Berlin will stop hiding "classified materials" and formulas of detected substances from the international community.

"Our desires to find the truth in this case coincide. Throughout this time, the Russian side has asked, and now is demanding, from the German authorities to provide data that contain, as Berlin said, important evidence of Navalny's alleged poisoning with chemical weapons," Zakharova told journalists.

"We hope that after the call of the special rapporteurs, Berlin will stop hiding 'classified materials' from the international community, removing the formulas of discovered substances from the reports," she added.

Zakharova recalled that Russia had repeatedly called on Germany and the OPCW to work together on this topic, sent requests from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to German colleagues with questions that could shed light on what had happened, and waited for OPCW experts.

"But all is in vain," she stressed.

"Perhaps today's statements by special rapporteurs will prompt the partners to end the disinformation campaign and start joint work, which should be carried out transparently and on a legal basis," Zakharova concluded.