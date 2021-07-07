UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Calls For End To Uncertainty On Ukraine's Future NATO Membership

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:16 PM

Zelenskyy Calls for End to Uncertainty on Ukraine's Future NATO Membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed impatience at the delay in clarifying the question of his country's membership in NATO, saying Ukraine wants to get a clear list of reforms necessary for integration into the alliance

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed impatience at the delay in clarifying the question of his country's membership in NATO, saying Ukraine wants to get a clear list of reforms necessary for integration into the alliance.

"Thirteen years after the NATO summit in Bucharest, the period of uncertainty should be ended and the confirmation of the political decision on Ukraine's future NATO membership should begin to be implemented," Zelenskyy said while opening the session of Ukrainian reforms conference in Vilnius on Wednesday.

Kiev's Euro-Atlantic aspirations may be achieved only through the successful implementation of Ukrainian reforms, the president added.

"We will continue to do everything to accelerate the pace of reforms in Ukraine, including through the implementation of annual national programs under the aegis of Ukraine-NATO. But today we would like to receive a list of reforms, the implementation of which will allow Ukraine to specifically move to the next step - to the integration with the alliance," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine wants to have specific criteria agreed upon with the alliance by which the success of reforms and readiness for membership will be assessed in the future.

"I know that the idea of holding a NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023 is being discussed. We will only welcome if Lithuania hosts the event, and if NATO countries demonstrate something new in relation to Ukraine within the framework of this event," Zelenskyy said.

At the NATO summit in Brussels last month, the leaders of member states supported the right of Ukraine and Georgia to join the alliance and emphasized the need to continue reforms without specifying a possible timeframe for the accession.

Commenting on the summit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev had carried out enough reforms to receive a NATO Membership Action Plan but "unwillingness to send such a signal to Russia" remains the main obstacle to obtaining it. According to the diplomat, Kiev expects to receive an action plan in 2022.

In December 2014, Ukraine amended two laws, abandoning the non-aligned status of the state. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the constitution, securing the country's course towards the EU and NATO. Ukraine is the sixth state to receive NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner status.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Parliament Brussels Vilnius Bucharest Kiev Alliance Georgia Lithuania February May December 2019 Event Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

EU Commissioner Content Most EU States Easing COVI ..

4 minutes ago

Lithuania Ready to Support Ukraine's Accession to ..

4 minutes ago

Head of Lebanese Doctors' Union Calls for Speedy V ..

4 minutes ago

Suez Canal Authority to Receive Tugboat as Additio ..

46 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Lebanese Envoy Di ..

46 minutes ago

US Attempts to 'Mess Up' Xinjiang Are Doomed to Fa ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.