KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has relieved Roman Bezsmertny of his post of Kiev's representative in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, uniting representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and aimed at settling Donbas crisis.

"To relieve Bezsmertny Roman Petrovich of fulfilling the responsibility to represent Ukraine in the working political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group," Zelenskyy's decree, published on his official website on Tuesday, read.

Bezsmertny represented Kiev in the political subgroup from 2015-2016 before being reappointed to the position in early July.