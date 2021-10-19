UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Hopes IMF Approves First Revision Of Ukraine's Loan Program In November

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Zelenskyy Hopes IMF Approves First Revision of Ukraine's Loan Program in November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will approve the first revision of Ukraine's loan program in November, enabling the country to receive $700 million.

Earlier on Monday, the IMF announced that it had reached an agreement with the Ukrainian authorities on the first revision of the loan program, under which Kiev expects to receive $700 million.

"Ukraine and @IMFNews (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement to complete the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement. I expect the #IMF Executive Board to approve this agreement in November. This will allow (Ukraine) to receive about $700 million and once again confirm our close cooperation," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

In June 2020, the Board of Governors ” the highest decision-making body of the IMF ” approved a new cooperation program for Ukraine, according to which the country is expected to receive a total of $5 billion. Ukraine has already received the first tranche of $2.1 billion, which is supposed to be followed by transfers of the remaining $2.9 billion in four payments, each amounting to about $700 million.

In September, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects to receive the next tranche under the IMF cooperation program in late November or early December.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Prime Minister Ukraine Twitter Kiev June September November December 2020 Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

38 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

53 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more ..

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

1 hour ago
 Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.