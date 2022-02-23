UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Proposes Ukrainian Rada To Introduce State Of Emergency In Ukraine Except Donbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday proposed the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, to introduce the state of emergency all around the country for 30 days except for the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions starting from 22:00 GMT, February 23.

"To introduce the state of emergency on the territories of Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia , Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Nikolaev, Odessa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi regions, and the city of Kiev from 00:00 February 24, 2022 for a period of 30 days," the president's decree read.

>