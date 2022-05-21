UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Has 700,000 Troops

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Has 700,000 Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday estimated the national armed forces at 700,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday estimated the national armed forces at 700,000.

"We have 700,000 people today, and you can see the result of the efforts made by the 700,000 who are fighting," Zelenskyy told the Ukraina 24 television channel.

He said Ukraine had fewer than 300,000 military personnel, including 120,000 combat-ready troops before Russia launched the military operation in February. He signed a decree in early 2022 to increase their number by at least 100,000.

