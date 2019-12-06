Zelenskyy Showed Will to Achieve Peace in Donbas Despite Obstacles by Radicals - Lavrov

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:47 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown political will to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine despite the obstacles put by ultra-radicals and neo-Nazis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday
"Now that President Zelenskyy has really shown his will to achieve peace, despite all the obstacles that arise before him periodically, primarily from ultra-radicals and neo-Nazis, our colleagues welcome the progress that has been made in implementing previous decisions of the Normandy Four," Lavrov said during the Mediterranean Dialogue forum in Rome.