UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Showed Will To Achieve Peace In Donbas Despite Obstacles By Radicals - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:47 PM

Zelenskyy Showed Will to Achieve Peace in Donbas Despite Obstacles by Radicals - Lavrov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown political will to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine despite the obstacles put by ultra-radicals and neo-Nazis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown political will to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine despite the obstacles put by ultra-radicals and neo-Nazis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Now that President Zelenskyy has really shown his will to achieve peace, despite all the obstacles that arise before him periodically, primarily from ultra-radicals and neo-Nazis, our colleagues welcome the progress that has been made in implementing previous decisions of the Normandy Four," Lavrov said during the Mediterranean Dialogue forum in Rome.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Rome Progress All From

Recent Stories

Russia Expects Paris Summit to Yield Security Guar ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Intends to Solve Problems With US Over S-40 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Expects From Normandy Four Summit Additiona ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Italy Will Join St. Petersburg Intern ..

3 minutes ago

Donors pledge US$1.2 bn to UNHCR for refugee prote ..

49 minutes ago

Corporations Participate in Russia-Ukraine Gas Tal ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.