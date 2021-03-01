UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe's VP Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:37 PM

Zimbabwe's VP resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

Zimbabwe's Vice President Kembo Mohadi resigned Monday in the face of sexual misconduct allegations, apologising for tasks he "failed to do well"

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe's Vice President Kembo Mohadi resigned Monday in the face of sexual misconduct allegations, apologising for tasks he "failed to do well".

Local news outlets have since late last month been awash with audio recordings of phone conversations allegedly of Mohadi soliciting sex from several women, including a subordinate in his office.

First published by online publication ZimLive, the clips included one where a man can be heard scheduling to meet for sex at his office.

"I am stepping down as the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe ...with immediate effect," the 71-year-old leader said in a letter posted on the information ministry's Twitter account.

He had decided to leave office "not as a matter of cowardice" but out of respect for the office of the presidency "so that it is not compromised or caricatured by actions that are linked to my challenges as an individual".

"I have been going through a soul searching pilgrimage and realised that I need the space to deal with my problems outside the governance chair," he said.

He repeated his denial of any wrongdoing, saying he was "a victim of information distortion, voice cloning, and sponsored spooking and political sabotage".

Mohadi, a retired soldier and veteran of the country's liberation war, was one of Zimbabwe's two vice presidents.

He served in several ministerial positions under former president Robert Mugabe and was appointed vice president in 2017 following Mugabe's ouster.

Related Topics

Twitter Man Zimbabwe Women 2017 From

Recent Stories

Pentagon to Provide $125Mln to Ukraine in Lethal W ..

35 seconds ago

Poor quality carbohydrates diet linked to heart at ..

36 seconds ago

Global markets rebound as rate hike worries fade

37 seconds ago

CAE buys military training division of L3Harris

39 seconds ago

More wheat production expected during current year ..

4 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime T ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.