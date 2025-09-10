Zohran Mamdani, a young Muslim politician, holds commanding lead in New York City’s mayoral race

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 10:00 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Muslim, has emerged as the front-runner in the New York City mayoral race on the back of his campaign promises, including the institution of a freeze on house rent, free buses and city-run grocery stores, according to a new New York Times/Siena College survey.
Mamdani, an immigrant from Uganda who is the nominee of Democratic Party, currently holds 46% support among likely voters in a four-way race.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent after losing the Democratic Primary, trails with 24% support. Republican Curtis Sliwa polls at 15%, while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams receives just 9% in the survey, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction and ongoing scandal allegations.
The survey highlights that if both Adams and Sliwa withdrew, Mamdani’s lead could be narrowed, particularly benefiting Cuomo in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup. In such a scenario, Cuomo could capture many of Adams’ and Sliwa’s supporters, creating a tight race with Mamdani at 48% and Cuomo at 44%.
Mamdani, who speaks urdu fluently, is a three-term state assemblyman who represents parts of Queens, a New York City borough and one of the most diverse areas in the nation.
He was first raised in Cape Town, South Africa, and later in New York City, attending the prestigious Bronx High school of Science before enrolling at Bowdoin College.
Mamdani is the son of Mahmood Mamdani, a professor at Columbia University, and Mira Nair, an Indian filmmaker whose credits include “Mississippi Masala” and “Monsoon Wedding.”
Meanwhile, according to media reports, Cuomo is allegedly plotting with allies of President Donald Trump and billionaires to defeat Mamdani.
The poll reflects that Mamdani’s popularity is driven by his perceived ability to tackle pressing issues such as housing affordability.
Around 60% of likely voters view him as inspirational, possessing good character, and caring for ordinary New Yorkers. He holds a broad base across racial and ethnic groups, leading among Hispanic voters and narrowly ahead of Cuomo among Black voters.
Mamdani’s proposal to freeze increases on rent-stabilized units is particularly popular, receiving nearly 70% support, including from some Cuomo and Adams backers. His stance on taxing wealthy New Yorkers also enjoys broad approval.
The survey found Mamdani leading on foreign policy, with 43% of voters favoring his approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, compared to 16% for Cuomo. Mamdani has been outspoken on Palestinian rights, while Cuomo remains a strong supporter of Israel.
Despite his lead, Mamdani faces skepticism over his experience. About two-thirds of voters, including half of his supporters, doubt he can deliver all of his ambitious campaign promises. His Democratic Socialist affiliation divides voters, with 37% seeing it positively, 32% negatively, and 26% neutral. Proposals like making buses free for all also face mixed support.
Cuomo has taken a more aggressive approach in recent weeks, framing Mamdani as inexperienced and ideologically extreme. His past governorship is seen positively by 57% of likely voters in terms of effectiveness. Cuomo’s policies on rent-stabilized apartments and hiring 5,000 additional police officers receive broad support, even from some Mamdani backers.
Mayor Adams faces historic unpopularity, with nearly 50% of New Yorkers saying they would never support him. Sliwa, while perceived as having good character, struggles to gain traction in a heavily Democratic city.
APP/ift
