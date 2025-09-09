Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 September 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:15 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.00281.50
EURO EUR331.83331.24
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9137 1.9103
BRITISH POUND GBP382.46 381.78
SWISS FRANCCHF355.68 355.05
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.24 203.88
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.08 185.75
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.14 30.09
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.23 28.18
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.44 44.37
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.63 167.
33
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.92 219.53
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.20 36.14
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2031 0.2027
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.60 39.53
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.99 66.87
THAI BAHT*THB 8.91 8.90
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.80 76.66
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.16 75.02
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.55 78.41
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.14922.50
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.5956
GBP 380.6891
EUR 330.5932
JPY 1.909
SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-09-2025
APP/as
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
Uzbekistan to host 2nd int’l forum on religious tolerance from Sept 10-13
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Haroon Highlights Pakistan’s path to digital manufacturing, global competitiveness2 hours ago
-
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Markets16 seconds ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of shareholding in 'Heavy Electrical Complex'2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye emphasize expansions of ‘PTGTA’ for market access3 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 202517 seconds ago
-
GCWUF VC urges faculty to pursue global research grants and fellowships4 hours ago
-
Tehran-Islamabad direct flights to boost tourism and trade4 hours ago
-
Tariff cuts set to reshape Pakistan’s auto industry: PIDE report5 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points18 seconds ago
-
Digital Pakistan Initiative empowering youth, entrepreneurs5 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar19 seconds ago
-
SAPM Haroon meets President MCCI, discusses industrial policy5 hours ago