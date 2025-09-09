Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 September 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.00281.50

EURO EUR331.83331.24

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9137 1.9103

BRITISH POUND GBP382.46 381.78

SWISS FRANCCHF355.68 355.05

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.24 203.88

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.08 185.75

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.14 30.09

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.23 28.18

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.44 44.37

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.63 167.

33

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.92 219.53

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.20 36.14

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2031 0.2027

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.60 39.53

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.99 66.87

THAI BAHT*THB 8.91 8.90

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.80 76.66

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.16 75.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.55 78.41

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.14922.50

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.5956

GBP 380.6891

EUR 330.5932

JPY 1.909

SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-09-2025

APP/as

