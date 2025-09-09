NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The US State Department's Regional Director for the Office of Foreign Missions (OFM), Kathy Eagen, Monday met with Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, and discussed steps to boost cooperation between the two offices.

According to a consulate press release, a number of subjects, including facilitation and support extended to the Consulate General of Pakistan by the OFM.

Atozai expressed his appreciation to Ms. Eagen and her team for their consistent cooperation and assistance in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Consulate’s diplomatic and community-related activities.

He emphasized that the strong working relationship between the OFM and the Consulate General plays a vital role in strengthening bilateral understanding and supporting the Pakistani-American community across the region.