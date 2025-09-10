- Home
- Business
- News
- Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highne ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call With The Amir Of The State Of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani
SanaUllah Nagra Published September 10, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, earlier tonight
Islamabad:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, earlier tonight.
The Prime Minister strongly condemned the unlawful and heinous bombing in Doha by Israeli forces today, that resulted in the loss of precious lives and damage to civilian property.
He conveyed his deepest sympathies and expressed solidarity with His Highness the Amir, the Qatari Royal Family, as well as with the people of Qatar.
The Prime Minister termed Israel’s attack as a dastardly act, that showed the mindset of its leaders, who were willing to go to any length in the blind pursuit of their nefarious goals.
He called the Israeli aggression a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, that posed a most dangerous provocation and could imperil regional peace and stability.
The Prime Minister assured His Highness that Pakistan stood like a rock with the State of Qatar, against Israel’s aggression and called for unity within the ranks of the Ummah at this critical time.
While thanking the Prime Minister for his telephone call as well as for the sincere expression of solidarity with the people of Qatar at this challenging moment, His Highness the Amir said that he was deeply touched by this thoughtful gesture shown by the Prime Minister, that reflected the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Qatar.
Both leaders agreed to remain in contact in the interest of regional peace and security.
Recent Stories
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
More Stories From Business
-
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC works on main dam to com ..36 seconds ago
-
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highne ..46 seconds ago
-
DC for approval of petrol pumps transparently3 hours ago
-
NA Committee on Industries expresses concerns over the Utility Stores closure4 hours ago
-
Ethiopian embassy celebrates Enkutatash, GERD Inauguration5 hours ago
-
Haroon Highlights Pakistan’s path to digital manufacturing, global competitiveness7 hours ago
-
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Markets5 hours ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of shareholding in 'Heavy Electrical Complex'8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye emphasize expansions of ‘PTGTA’ for market access8 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 20255 hours ago
-
GCWUF VC urges faculty to pursue global research grants and fellowships9 hours ago
-
Tehran-Islamabad direct flights to boost tourism and trade10 hours ago