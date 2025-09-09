Afghanistan Outclass Hong Kong By 94 Runs In Asia Cup 2025 Opener
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:54 PM
Chasing a target of 189 runs, Hong Kong’s batting line-up faltered and managed to score only 94 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2025) Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2025, played at the Zayed cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Chasing a target of 189 runs, Hong Kong’s batting line-up faltered and managed to score only 94 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs.
Afghanistan’s innings was powered by a strong batting display after captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first. Riding on brilliant performances from Sadiqullah and Azmatullah, Afghanistan posted 188 for six in 20 overs.
Sadiqullah top-scored with 73 runs, while Azmatullah hammered a quickfire 53 off just 21 deliveries. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi contributed 33 runs.
Other batters, including Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8), Ibrahim Zadran (1), Gulbadin Naib (5), and Karim Janat (2), fell cheaply. Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah took two wickets each for Hong Kong.
In reply, Hong Kong’s batting collapsed under tight Afghan bowling. Only Babar Hayat (39) and captain Yasim Murtaza (16) managed to offer some resistance, while no other player could reach double figures.
For Afghanistan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib claimed two wickets each, while Azmatullah, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad picked up one apiece.
Both teams are placed in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan will begin its campaign on Friday with a match against Oman.
Recent Stories
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
More Stories From Sports
-
Karachi Green, Karachi Blues clinch Defence Day Sepaktakraw titles2 hours ago
-
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener4 hours ago
-
Defence day sports event held in Hyderabad5 hours ago
-
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE11 hours ago
-
PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers1 day ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice1 day ago
-
Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge1 day ago
-
Muneeba Ali named in nominees for ICC Women’s Player of the Month1 day ago
-
Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi1 day ago
-
Pak players shine in Gateway Int'l Tournament1 day ago
-
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims1 day ago
-
Police bust two gangs, recover Rs14.67m worth of valuables.2 days ago