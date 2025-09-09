Open Menu

Afghanistan Outclass Hong Kong By 94 Runs In Asia Cup 2025 Opener

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:54 PM

Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener

Chasing a target of 189 runs, Hong Kong’s batting line-up faltered and managed to score only 94 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs at Zayed Cricket Stadium

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2025) Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2025, played at the Zayed cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing a target of 189 runs, Hong Kong’s batting line-up faltered and managed to score only 94 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Afghanistan’s innings was powered by a strong batting display after captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first. Riding on brilliant performances from Sadiqullah and Azmatullah, Afghanistan posted 188 for six in 20 overs.

Sadiqullah top-scored with 73 runs, while Azmatullah hammered a quickfire 53 off just 21 deliveries. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi contributed 33 runs.

Other batters, including Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8), Ibrahim Zadran (1), Gulbadin Naib (5), and Karim Janat (2), fell cheaply. Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah took two wickets each for Hong Kong.

In reply, Hong Kong’s batting collapsed under tight Afghan bowling. Only Babar Hayat (39) and captain Yasim Murtaza (16) managed to offer some resistance, while no other player could reach double figures.

For Afghanistan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib claimed two wickets each, while Azmatullah, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad picked up one apiece.

Both teams are placed in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan will begin its campaign on Friday with a match against Oman.

