- Home
- World
- Pakistan calls for boosting UN peacekeeping missions' role to resolve disputes, sustain ceasefires
Pakistan Calls For Boosting UN Peacekeeping Missions' Role To Resolve Disputes, Sustain Ceasefires
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Pakistan has called for strengthening and better equipping the United Nations peacekeeping to address the underlying causes of disputes, saying the missions must be designed with clear priorities, achievable tasks, and credible leadership.
"Missions should be empowered to sustain ceasefires, deter escalation, and foster dialogue, including through the Secretary-General’s good offices and preventive diplomacy," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.
Speaking in a debate on UN peace operations, held under South Korea's presidency, he voiced concern that peacekeeping, just like UN, was under siege, as it was starved of resources, constrained in mandates, and shrinking in presence.
"But", the Pakistani envoy said, "We cannot let one of multilateralism’s most effective tools be sidelined by inaction. We are all stakeholders in its success, and we must act to not only preserve but to make this instrument even more relevant and fit for purpose and fit for future - corresponding to the diverse challenges in the domain of peace and security."
Pakistani blue helmets, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said had contributed and witnessed many of the UN peacekeeping's success stories, noting the strong support shown at the 2025 Berlin Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference. "Yet endorsement must translate into action."
In this regard, he called for confronting resource constraints.
"With a budget of just $5.4 billion - less than 0.2 percent of global military spending - peacekeeping remains the most cost-effective instrument of peace," the Pakistani envoy said. "Yet liquidity crisis and delayed payments erode credibility and create dangerous vacuums.
Assessed contributions must be paid in full and on time."
The protection of civilians must remain central, he stressed -- it is not optional, but both a moral duty and a strategic necessity. "Mandates must be strengthened, resourced, and backed by accountability of mission leadership."
Troop- and police-contributing countries, which shoulder the burden in the field, must not be excluded from crucial decisions, he said, and the safety and security of peacekeepers must be ensured. “Accountability to peacekeepers” must be real: attacks on them must be investigated and prosecuted to create deterrence.
Peacekeeping must evolve, not retreat, the Pakistani envoy said, adding that missions should responsibly adopt new technologies, address climate-related security risks, deploy more women peacekeepers, and engage local communities.
In conclusion, he said Pakistan has stood firmly with the United Nations in the cause of peacekeeping, hosting one of the oldest UN missions – the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.
More than 250,000 Pakistanis have served in 48 missions, often in the most difficult environments, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. The sacrifice of 182 Pakistani peacekeepers was a testament to Pakistan's commitment to the UN Charter and to multilateralism.
"We salute all the peacekeepers – past and present."
"The Security Council and the wider UN membership must provide their full political backing and adequate resources for this endeavour, which indeed is a test of our collective resolve to maintain international peace and security," he added.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan calls for boosting UN peacekeeping missions' role to resolve disputes, sustain ceasefires26 seconds ago
-
Zohran Mamdani, a young Muslim politician, holds commanding lead in New York City’s mayoral race7 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Consul General in New York meets US Regional Director of Office of Foreign Missions10 hours ago
-
UN chief decries Israeli strikes on Qatar as 'flagrant violation' of its sovereignty11 hours ago
-
Book “Jammu & Kashmir: The Forgotten Narrative” launched in Brussels11 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant11 hours ago
-
2025 Global Ocean Development Forum opens in Qingdao, China17 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan to host 2nd int’l forum on religious tolerance from Sept 10-1311 hours ago
-
Japan's ruling LDP to hold leadership election on Oct. 418 hours ago
-
UN struggles to reach Isolated quake-hit villages in Afghanistan, appeals for urgent aid20 hours ago
-
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war20 hours ago
-
Oil prices rise in global markets20 hours ago