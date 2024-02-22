UMBBS, BSc Nursing Results; Check Details Here!
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
The notifications say a total of 5446 candidates from 43 affiliated medical colleges sat for the exam, with 4841 passing and 580 failing.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) The University of Health Sciences (UHS) declared the results of the second professional MBBS annual examination 2023 on Thursday.
According to the notifications, a total of 5446 candidates from 43 affiliated medical colleges sat for the exam, with 4841 passing and 580 failing. The results of 25 candidates were placed on the RL list, resulting in a pass percentage of 89.30%.
Syed Moiz ul Haq Bukhari of Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan secured the first position with 559/600 marks. Rayyan ur Rehman Cheema, also from Sheikh Zayed Medical College, secured the second position with 554/600 marks, while Alisha Shahid from Shalamar Medical & Dental College, Lahore, secured the third position with 553/600 marks.
Supplementary exams are scheduled to commence on 15th April.
Furthermore, the university also declared the results of the first Professional B.Sc Nursing (Post RN 2-Year) annual examination. A total of 258 candidates from 05 affiliated nursing colleges appeared for the exam, with 241 passing and 17 failing, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.41%.
Recent Stories
Pakistan won't allow spread of false propaganda on social media platforms: Solan ..
Pakistan outplay India in first match
ADB delegation visits Faisalabad, says taking steps for urban transport system
Ahmed moves in ITF World Jr semis
Caretaker setup leaves behind useful strategy safeguarding national interests: P ..
Senegal president set for TV interview after weeks of turmoil
SSWMB to set up camps at graveyards, mosques on Shab-e-Barat
Two murder convicts awarded death sentence
PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
China improves procuratorial handling of public complaints
Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre
Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali takes notice of ..
More Stories From Health
-
36,293 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive2 days ago
-
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs2 days ago
-
Hamza Foundation arranges blood camp for thalassemia patients8 days ago
-
Awareness session held on heart health16 days ago
-
Barley, powerhouse recommended by medical experts16 days ago
-
Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore17 days ago
-
Five key facts about cancer21 days ago
-
WHO urges more countries to get tougher on trans fat24 days ago
-
Govt offers financial assistance to pregnant women26 days ago
-
Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education28 days ago
-
District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities30 days ago
-
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain1 month ago