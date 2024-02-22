Open Menu

UMBBS, BSc Nursing Results; Check Details Here!

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

The notifications say a total of 5446 candidates from 43 affiliated medical colleges sat for the exam, with 4841 passing and 580 failing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) The University of Health Sciences (UHS) declared the results of the second professional MBBS annual examination 2023 on Thursday.

According to the notifications, a total of 5446 candidates from 43 affiliated medical colleges sat for the exam, with 4841 passing and 580 failing. The results of 25 candidates were placed on the RL list, resulting in a pass percentage of 89.30%.

Syed Moiz ul Haq Bukhari of Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan secured the first position with 559/600 marks. Rayyan ur Rehman Cheema, also from Sheikh Zayed Medical College, secured the second position with 554/600 marks, while Alisha Shahid from Shalamar Medical & Dental College, Lahore, secured the third position with 553/600 marks.

Supplementary exams are scheduled to commence on 15th April.

Furthermore, the university also declared the results of the first Professional B.Sc Nursing (Post RN 2-Year) annual examination. A total of 258 candidates from 05 affiliated nursing colleges appeared for the exam, with 241 passing and 17 failing, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.41%.

