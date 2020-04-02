UrduPoint.com
'eWallet' Launches International Remittance Services In UAE To 200 Countries

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:30 PM

'eWallet' launches international remittance services in UAE to 200 countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Digital Financial Services, a joint venture between Etisalat and Noor Bank, today announced the launch of eWallet's international remittance services to 200 countries and territories worldwide in partnership with MoneyGram International.

eWallet customers can now make international money transfers in real-time free of charge from their homes. Money transfers can now be digitally made to over 350,000 locations consisting of banks, over the counter agents, and international mobile wallet operators in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

An eWallet customer, depending on the destination, will have the option to send funds either directly to a recipient’s bank account or to a mobile wallet.

Ahmed Al Awadi, Chairman of eWallet, said, "eWallet continues to be an innovative solution that uplifts the way UAE residents conduct financial transactions today. We understand that in light of the current global situation, people are increasingly choosing to send money digitally from the comfort and safety of their homes. As people work to support their family and loved ones across the globe, we aim to enable them to safely and instantly remit money to over 200 countries and territories worldwide."

The eWallet is regulated and licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE.

