'Joint Emirates Shield / 51' Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 04:45 PM

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the launch of the “Joint Emirates Shield / 51” military exercise.

The exercise is part of a series of operational drills aimed at boosting combat readiness of the UAE Armed Forces' major units.

Joint forces from Ground, Presidential Guard, Navy, Air Defence, and Joint Aviation Command, are participating in the drills, which are being carried out within the waters, airspace and territory of the UAE.

Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mujren Al Ameri, Commander of the Joint Operations, said that the first phase was concluded successfully after completing all mobilisation duties in a timely manner.

